Comey Learned of Firing From TV News While Speaking to FBI Agents in L.A., Had Been Scheduled to Speak in Hollywood

James B. Comey, who was ousted today as FBI director by President Trump, learned learned about his firing from a TV news report while speaking with FBI agents in Los Angeles, according to an FBI source.

“He was caught flat-footed,” said the source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Comey was “surprised” by the news but kept on talking to the agents, the source said.

Comey was set to speak Tuesday night at an FBI recruiting event in Hollywood. But the source said that in the wake of his fire, Comey will not go forward with the program.

