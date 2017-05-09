Conrad Hilton, Brother of Paris Hilton, Charged With Violating Restraining Order Filed by Ex-Girlfriend

Conrad Hilton, hotel heir and brother to socialite Paris Hilton, was charged on Tuesday with taking a vehicle and violating a restraining order to stay away from two homes in Hollywood Hills, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

Hilton, 23, was charged with one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent, two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court, the DA’s office said.

Hilton and a companion, William James Bell, 20, allegedly took a 2007 Bentley Continental from the house of Hilton’s ex-girlfriend’s father on May 6, according to prosecutors.

The pair then allegedly drove to another house in the area, looking for Hilton’s ex-girlfriend in violation of a restraining order, prosecutors added.

Bell has also been charged with one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle without consent for his alleged participation in the incident.

Hilton’s bail is set at $90,000 and he faces a possible maximum sentence of nearly four years in jail if convicted.

Bell is facing three years in jail and has bail set at $25,000, according to prosecutors.

Hilton’s arraignment has been continued until Wednesday at the Foltz Criminal Justice Center.