Ex-Soldier Accused of Killing Dog While Boyfriend Videotaped Found Dead in Apparent Suicide in North Carolina

A former soldier facing felony animal abuse charges after police say she tied up, shot and killed her dog has been found dead.

Marinna Rollins’ body was found Sunday morning, officials said. Her death is being investigated as a suicide, the Fayetteville Police Department told CNN.

Rollins, 23, was accused of tying up her dog, a gray-and-white male pit bull named Cami, and shooting it five times in the head while her boyfriend recorded the act. The disturbing video ended up on Facebook.

Cami was a registered emotional support dog that helped Rollins with PTSD. According to police, Rollins is heard talking to Cami and laughing as she shoots the dog.

“It’s been real Cami. I love you. You’re my puppy. You’re my puppy but …,” Rollins says in the video just before firing.

Rollins’ boyfriend, Jarren Heng, also shot the dog multiple times before the pair dumped the dog into a shallow grave, CNN affiliate WNCN reported.

Both Rollins and Heng were charged with felony animal cruelty.

Rollins was stationed at Fort Bragg, but she left the Army in January.