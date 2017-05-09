Liquor-Drenched Party in Mexican Prison Embarrasses Government

“Up with Criminality!” someone shouts into a microphone.

“Long live Jalisco New Generation!” comes another cry, celebrating one of Mexico’s most violent drug cartels.

The Mexican news outlet Milenio on Tuesday aired video of what it said was a wild, liquor-drenched narco-party in Mexico’s maximum-security Puente Grande prison in the western state of Jalisco.

The crowded prison, home to more than 6,000 inmates, holds many participants in Mexico’s continuing drug wars.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.