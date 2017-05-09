Live Video: Bear Enters Home, Plays in Pool in Bradbury
Los Angeles School Board Mulls Resolution Aimed at Increasing Immigration Protection for LAUSD Families

Posted 2:41 PM, May 9, 2017, by

The L.A. School Board is weighing a resolution that aims to provide increased protection for Los Angeles Unified School District students, their families and staff who may be facing fear about immigration enforcement. John Fenoglio reports from Downtown Los Angeles for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on May 3, 2017.