Man Convicted of Killing Missing NorCal Teen Girl Whose Body Has Not Been Found

26-year-old man was found guilty Tuesday of abducting and killing Sierra LaMar, a Northern California teenager who disappeared five years ago and whose remains have never been found.

Jurors in San Jose delivered their verdict shortly after 9 a.m. in the 13-week murder trial of Antolin Garcia-Torres, court officials said. He was also accused of trying to kidnap and carjack three South Bay women in 2009 in grocery store parking lots.

Sierra, a vibrant cheerleader from Morgan Hill, about 30 miles south of San Jose, vanished on March 16, 2012, while on her way to school.

In the days after her disappearance, authorities found her cellphone and her purse, with her underwear and San Jose Sharks jersey folded inside. For years, even though she was presumed to be dead, volunteer search teams continued to scour the area looking for any signs of the missing 15-year-old.

