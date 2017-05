Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All week KTLA is helping with your super special shopping for Mother's Day. This prize is for that sporty and sophisticated mom -- and also our most biggest giveaway yet!

This contest ends at 12am on 5/15/17.

Glen Walker reports on the KTLA5 News at 1pm.

For more information on the products mentioned:

Lou Board

Austlen Stroller

Lainfini Scarf