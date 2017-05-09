Relatives ID Victims of of Fatal Highland Crash as 2 Children, Teen and Grandfather

GoFundMe pages set up Tuesday have identified four family members who were killed in a fiery rollover collision in Highland the day before.

Juan Perez, 83, Nicolas Luna, 17, Vanessa Hermosillo, 8, and Aiden Hermosillo, 7, died after their Ford Taurus rolled over and burst into flames following a two-car crash in the area of Palm Avenue and Cypress Street, according to one of two fundraising pages.

The two children had just been picked up from school prior to the collision on Monday afternoon, according to Nasaria Becerra, a relative of the victims.

“I guess they were turning to go home — because they had just came out of school — and an Acura was coming, and they thought, I guess they thought the Acura was going to stop. He didn’t, ended up hitting them and from what we were told, the car instantly went up in flames,” she said in an interview Monday night.

Becerra identified the man as her grandfather, and the teen as her cousin.

Three of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Highland Police Department. The fourth, identified by Becerra as Luna, managed to get out of the car, but suffered burns to about 90 percent of his body.

He was taken to a hospital where he died several hours later.

The family set up two GoFundMe accounts to help pay for memorial and funeral expenses; one was for Perez and the two children, while the other was for Luna.

“In this terrible time of mourning, our family is asking and accepting any/all types of donations so that we can give them a proper remembrance and burial,” one of the fundraising pages stated.

The San Bernardino County coroner’s office has not yet formally released the names of the victims.

