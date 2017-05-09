Threatening Words Found at South L.A. Auto Shop Where Several Cars Caught Fire

An investigation was underway after threatening words were found spray-painted on a wall and a garage door outside a West Adams neighborhood auto repair shop in South Los Angeles where several cars caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire outside Richard’s Auto Repair in the 3500 block of South Crenshaw Boulevard about 2:43 a.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Erik Scott.

Five vehicles were damaged in the fire, but firefighters managed to keep the flames from spreading to nearly two dozen others, Scott said.

Video from the scene showed the words “I will kill your family” spray-painted in red on a garage near the burning cars. Also, the words “I will kill you” had been spray-painted on the auto repair shop’s wall.

The fire was contained to the parking lot, leaving three nearby businesses intact, Scott said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.