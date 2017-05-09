Tuesday Tee Time With La Quinta Resort and Club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In today’s Tuesday Tee Time, we featured La Quinta Resort and Club and its five championship-caliber golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus, Pete Dye and Greg Norman. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of the rugged Santa Rosa Mountains in the Palm Springs area, this Waldorf Astoria Resort is just a 2 hour drive from LA. La Quinta Resort and Club is a renowned golf destination where golf greats such as Phil Mickelson, Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino and David Duval have tested their skills and made their marks. They have a PGA WEST Golf Academy for those looking to improve their game. La Quinta Resort and Club has 620 rooms, 98 one-, two- and three-bedroom villas spread across 45 acres of lush landscaping, flowering gardens, citrus and towering palms. La Quinta has 41 pools, 53 hot spas and is a fitness, tennis and destination spa. La Quinta Resort & Club is the perfect place to get your Summer Chill on, with perfectly chilled pools, “dive-in” movies at the main pool, refreshing chilled towels, specialty summer cocktails and more. For more information, click HERE.