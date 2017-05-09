‘You Voted Against Me’: Angry Constituents Face California Congressman Who Voted for GOP Health Care Plan

Republican Rep. Jeff Denham, who voted for the GOP’s healthcare bill, flew home this week to face his constituents, meeting with a small crowd who showed up to a meet-and-greet Tuesday morning in his district.

“You voted against me,” said one woman who said she depends on Medi-Cal for healthcare.

“I voted for something that I thought would help my district,” he said.

Denham had said he would vote against the bill, but ended up voting for it along with the rest of his Republican colleagues from California.

