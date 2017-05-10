Sharks Spotted Along Southern California Coast, Including 15 at San Onofre Beach; Advisories Issued in Long Beach, Orange County

Video footage captured Wednesday afternoon shows about 15 sharks swimming in shallow waters not far from the shores of a northern San Diego County beach.

Orange County sheriff’s officials posted the footage from San Onofre State Beach to the agency’s Facebook page around 4:45 p.m.

Deputies said warnings were issued to surfers and swimmers along the coastline from Capistrano Beach in Orange County to San Onofre.

No further details were immediately released on whether beach access would be limited in response to the sighting, and no injuries had been reported.

On April 29, a mother of three was severely injured when a shark attacked her while she was swimming off the coast at San Onofre. As of May 5, the woman, Leeanne Ericson, was still at Scripps Memorial Hospital in La Jolla facing a lengthy recovery, according to her trauma surgeon.

A shark advisory was also active in Long Beach on Wednesday.

Marine safety officials had previously reported approximately 10 to 20 juvenile sharks were swimming daily in the waters off Peninsula Beach, and KTLA’s Sky5 captured some in the Belmont Shore area on Wednesday.

An advisory is issued when there is a confirmed sighting of at least one non-aggressive shark.

A woman in Pacific Palisades also said she was bitten by a shark last week.