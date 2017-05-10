24-Year-Old Man Found Shot to Death in San Pedro Alley: Police

Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunmen who fatally shot a man in a San Pedro alley, police announced Wednesday.

Felipe Castrejon-Balanzar Jr., 24, was found about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the rear alley of the 300 block of West 9th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a released statement.

Police said Castrejon-Balanzar was fatally shot sometime early Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Police said they do not have any leads on the suspects or their vehicle.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Harbor Area Detectives Maffei or Romulo at 310-726-7882 or 310-726-7880.