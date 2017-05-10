3 Dogs Suspected of Attacking Man in Downtown L.A. Apparently Dead After Being Shot by Police

Three dogs appeared to be dead after LAPD said police opened fire on the canines as they were biting a person in Downtown Los Angles Wednesday morning.

Authorities initially responded to the 500 block of Stanford Avenue around 8:30 a.m. after receiving an officer needs help call in the area, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Rosario Herrera said.

When police arrived, they found a victim being bitten by multiple dogs, prompting the officer-involved shooting, according to LAPD Officer Mike Lopez.

Sky5 video over the scene showed that four dogs were hit by the gunfire: three of the animals appeared to be dead; one was still moving.

It was unclear whether the person who was attacked by the dogs was injured, or whether he or she was transported to a hospital. No officers were injured in the shooting, Lopez said.

A portion of the street was cordoned off while police investigated the incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.