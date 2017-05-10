× DOJ Denies Comey Sought More Resources for Russia Investigation Before Trump Fired Him

A day after President Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, the Justice Department denied reports that Comey had requested more resources to investigate possible coordination between Russian intelligence and members of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Comey met last week with Rod Rosenstein, the new deputy attorney general, and asked for both money and personnel to pursue the Russia probe, according to two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

One Democratic congressional aide said the request was for a “significant increase in resources.”

But a Justice Department spokesman denied that Comey had made the request.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.