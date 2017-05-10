Family Member of Slain Victim Tries to Attack Man Convicted of Killing 5 in Cleveland Courtroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was removed from a courtroom Wednesday after he confronted and lunged at the individual who admitted to killing his family member at the defendant's sentencing.

James Sparks-Henderson, 21, pleaded guilty to killing five people and trying to kill two children during a hearing Wednesday afternoon, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

Sparks-Henderson had been charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John O'Donnell handed down five consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

While giving his statement, a family member of one of the victims attempted to attack Sparks-Henderson, rushing at the defendant before he was intercepted. The man was quickly surrounded by deputies and escorted out of the courtroom, while the defendant was taken away.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office said Sparks-Henderson shot and killed five people inside a house on East 92nd Street near Wade Park on Nov. 21, 2014. No motive was ever given.

The victims were Lemon S. Bryant, 60; Sherita Johnson, 41; Ja’Rio Taylor, 19; and Shaylona Williams, 17. Johnson was seven months pregnant at the time of the shooting. Her 9-year-old daughter was also shot, but survived, and her 2-year-old son was unharmed.

After months of investigating and canvassing, police arrested Sparks-Henderson for the murders in May 2015.

Then-prosecutor Timothy McGinty said Sparks-Henderson showed no remorse and remained at the crime scene following the shooting. He made a meal and went through his victims' pockets, according to McGinty.