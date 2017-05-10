× Jimmy Jam, Music Producer

Music hitmaker James “Jimmy Jam” Harris III has worked with his songwriting and producing partner Terry Lewis to create dozens of hit records with artists as varied as Janet Jackson, Michael Jackson, Gwen Stefani, Pia Zadora, George Michael, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Beyonce and Rihanna just to name a few. In June, they’ll be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

During this podcast, Jimmy Jam takes us inside the making of hit music including Janet Jackson’s “Control.” In a 2016 article celebrating 30 years since the making of that album, the Los Angeles Times said: “Together, they fused a blend of R&B, disco, rock and dance pop that would go on to define contemporary R&B.”

Jimmy grew up in Minneapolis alongside Prince and he tells us what it was like to work with Prince later as a member of the Prince-directed band The Time. He also tells us how the “Minneapolis Sound” came to be. Jimmy also shares his “bucket list” of artists he hopes to work with in the days ahead.

