K9 Leads Rancho Cucamonga Deputies to Teenagers Who Allegedly Assaulted Pizza Delivery Driver With Bottle

A K9 is being credited with leading deputies to two male teenagers who allegedly assaulted a delivery driver and stole all of his pizzas, police reported Wednesday.

At about 12:10 a.m. a deputy and his K9, named Dare, responded to the report of a strong-arm robbery at an abandoned residence in the 7000 block of Bari Court, the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department said in a released statement.

When the pizza delivery driver walked up to the home he was approached by a 17-year-old male, then hit over the head with a bottle by another 17-year-old male who struck him from behind, police said.

The juveniles stole the pizza the driver was delivering and also took all of the pizzas he had in his car, police said.

The two teens then fled the area.

Police said the responding K9 picked up a scent from the teenage suspects and was able to lead deputies to a home in the 11800 block of Trapani Drive.

Deputies found the two teenagers standing on the side of the home, and two other male juveniles eating pizza inside the garage.

The two male teenagers were tied to the robbery through evidence and booked at the San Bernardino Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.