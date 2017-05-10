Kicking Off KTLA5 Diapers & Suds Drive With a Generous Donation from the Honest Co.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KTLA is partnering with The LA Food Bank to collect diapers and laundry detergent for local children and their families.This morning we kicked off our Diapers and Suds Drive with “The Ultimate Baby Whisperer”competition between Jessica and Sam. Jessica and Baby Levi (Team Diapers) went head to head against Sam and Baby Mickey (Team Suds). A HUGE thank you to the Honest Company for donating 1000 packs of diapers (34,500 diapers) and 1000 jugs of detergent to the LA Food Bank to help us kick off our drive. For more information on the Honest Company, visit their website. For more information on how you can donate diapers and detergent, you can click HERE for a complete list of drop off locations. You can also donate online. Finally, a big big thank you to our friends at LA Partyworks for bringing in the GIANT crib and washers for our segment. Partyworks can help you plan any type of event. They always does such an amazing job! They can create and customize any type of event. For more information, visit their website or call 1-888-LA-PARTY.