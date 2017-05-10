L.A. County Sheriff’s Vehicle Stolen From Alhambra Dealership Recovered With Sleeping Man Inside: Police

An unmarked Los Angeles County Sheriff’s vehicle stolen from an Alhambra dealership over the weekend, was found early Wednesday with a sleeping man inside, officials reported.

The unmarked, black 4-door Dodge Charger was located by police about 5 a.m. in the 100 block of West California Street in Pasadena. A man who was found sleeping inside the car was taken into custody, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a released statement.

The car, which had no visible markings of an emergency vehicle, was stolen about 5:30 a.m. Sunday from a Dodge dealership located at 1100 West Main St., Alhambra Police said in a Facebook post. Surveillance video showed a man walking into the service area, getting into the car and driving away.

Pasadena police said the car did not appear to be damaged and no items appeared to be missing. The unmarked is equipped with emergency lights and a sheriff’s emergency radio.

No other information was released.