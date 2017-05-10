× Man Faces Charges, Woman Sought After Alleged Oral Sex in Dining Area of McDonald’s in Pennsylvania

A man faces charges and a woman is being sought after the couple allegedly had oral sex in the dining room of a McDonald’s in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania, KTLA sister station WPMT in Harrisburg reported Tuesday.

Conrad Jablecki, 30, is facing indecent exposure, open lewdness and disorderly conduct charges in connection to the March 3 incident.

Authorities say a McDonald’s employee witnessed Jablecki and a female engaging in oral sex in the dining area of the restaurant, located in the 500 block of Shrewsbury Commons Avenue, around 1:10 p.m. that day.

The employee kicked the couple out of the restaurant and called police.

Jablecki was apprehended a short while later.

Police were searching for the female, and have asked anyone with information to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-428-1011.