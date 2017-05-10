Palmdale Baby Sitter Convicted of Second-Degree Murder in Death of 4-Month-Old Boy

A 31-year-old Palmdale baby sitter was convicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, in the death of a 4-month-old boy, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

A jury also found Brittany Ann Ingrassi guilty of assault on a child becoming comatose, child abuse and assault on a child causing death, according to a news release from the DA’s office. Jurors also found true allegations that she inflicted great bodily injury on the young victim.

The defendant faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in state prison when she is sentenced on June 2.

Ingrassi was watching the baby boy, identified as Aiden Lopez, at a residence in the 43400 block of Gadsen Avenue in Lancaster on March 22, 2016, authorities said.

When the child’s mother returned, she was met by the baby sitter, who told the woman her son was not breathing, the release stated, citing court testimony.

Aiden was rushed to a hospital, where he was found to have suffered skull fractures and a traumatic brain injury. He died at the hospital four days later.

Evidence presented at the trial revealed the defendant was unhappy over being a baby sitter, and that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the deadly incident, prosecutors said.

After her arrest, investigators had described Ingrassi as a longtime friend of the infant’s father.

A GoFundMe page set up to pay for the funeral and medical expenses following the baby’s death described him as “a beautiful boy with a smile that would light up a room.”

Deputy DAs Keri Knittel and Catherine Mariano prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.