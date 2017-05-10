Police Pursuing Pickup Truck Driver in San Gabriel Valley Area

Police are in pursuit of a driver in the San Gabriel Valley are early Wednesday evening.

No details were immediately available, but the pursuit was in Whittier about 6:15 p.m.

A white pickup truck could be speeding along surface streets just before 6:30 p.m. in Industry, moving into a residential area of Hacienda Heights, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The truck narrowly missed other drivers, apparently cutting through at least one red light.

It’s not clear what the driver is wanted for.

Check back for updates on this developing story.