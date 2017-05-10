Live Video: Police Pursue Driver in the City of Industry Area

Police Pursuing Pickup Truck Driver in San Gabriel Valley Area

Posted 6:26 PM, May 10, 2017, by , Updated at 06:34PM, May 10, 2017

Police are in pursuit of a driver in the San Gabriel Valley are early Wednesday evening.

A pickup truck was being pursued by police in the San Gabriel Valley on May 10, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

No details were immediately available, but the pursuit was in Whittier about 6:15 p.m.

A white pickup truck could be speeding along surface streets just before 6:30 p.m. in Industry, moving into a residential area of Hacienda Heights, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The truck narrowly missed other drivers, apparently cutting through at least one red light.

It’s not clear what the driver is wanted for.

Check back for updates on this developing story.