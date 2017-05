Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 12-year-old girl in Long Beach is seeking a service dog after Type 1 diabetes hospitalized her and put her in a coma, but the specially trained hounds are more than she can afford. To find out more or help, visit the Puppy for Phoebe GoFundMe campaign.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on May 10, 2017.