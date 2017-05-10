Public’s Help Sought in Identifying Victorville Home Burglary Suspects Who Kicked in Door: Officials

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly kicked in the door to a home in Victorville.

Deputies responded to the 13100 block of High Crest Road about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday to the report of a burglary. A neighbor told responding deputies two men kicked in the door to a house, but ran back to a car and left the area when they saw the homeowner inside, Victorville police said in a released statement.

The suspects were described as black, between the ages of 20 and 22, and were seen wearing basketball shorts, police reported.

The suspect vehicle was a green or teal colored Ford Focus wagon, with California license plate number 5CIL234. Police said the car also had a dent under the license plate.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Deputy D. Rigsby at 760-241-2911.