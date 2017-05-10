Sewage Spill Closes Portion of Ocean in Huntington, Newport Beaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Orange County officials have closed a portion of the ocean around the mouth of the Santa Ana River following a sewage spill.

The Orange County Health Care Agency said Tuesday that a nearby sewage lift station malfunctioned, sending about 1,800 gallons of untreated sewage into the water.

The area between the Talbert Channel in Huntington Beach and Highland Street in Newport Beach is expected to be closed to swimming, diving and water sports through at least Thursday.

