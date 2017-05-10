Sherman Oaks Restaurant Owner Arrested on Child Porn Charge After Allegedly Hiding Camera in Women’s Restroom

Police have arrested a man for allegedly hiding small cameras inside the women’s restroom at his Italian restaurant in Sherman Oaks.

Bahram Javaherian, 65, was arrested on a felony charge of possession of child pornography at about 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday at Cocina Bene, located in the 4500 block of Sepulveda Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Detectives said Javaherian placed a video camera inside the women’s restroom inside his restaurant and used it to record women and children who were using the restroom.

After serving a search warrant at the restaurant, detectives found the camera and other pieces of evidence.

Javaherian’s bail was set at $20,000. He is expected to return to court in June.

Anyone with information about additional victims in this case is asked to call Van Nuys detectives at 818-374-0040.