In honor of Mother’s Day, we gave away A Glowing Mom Package at the Ciel Spa. Ciel Spa is located at SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills and features a 5,000 square foot Philippe Starck designed full service spa, featuring Biologique Recherche skin and body care. At Ciel Spa, our mission is simple... to pamper your every need and create an exceptional relaxation experience that exceeds your expectations. This Mother's Day we are committed to providing all of the amazing moms in LA with a haven of tranquility so they can have some "me" time! Our Ciel Custom Facial was designed with your skin in mind, after a thorough analysis, the esthetician will address any number of skin conditions, including aging, pigmentation, acne, and sensitive skin types. Includes cleansing and exfoliation while incorporating the appropriate treatment dependent on your specific needs. Experience why Biologique Recherche has a cult-like following and fall in love with your skin! Afterwards, spoil your hair with our posh signature blowout. Get shampooed and conditioned with products customized for your specific hair needs, followed by a beautiful blowout! For more information on the Mother’s Day Pacakges at Ciel Spa, visit their website.
Text to Win the Glowing Mom Package at Ciel Spa at SLS Beverly Hills
-
Beauty and the Beast Inspired Menu at SLS Hotel Beverly Hills
-
Thursday Tee Time- Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa
-
Money Smart: Mother’s Day Giveaway 2 – Super Pack
-
Tuesday Tee Time With La Quinta Resort and Club
-
Thursday Tee Time- Omni La Costa Resort & Spa
-
-
Facebook Developing Tech That Allows Users to Type With Brain, ‘Hear’ With Skin
-
Mother’s Day Gift Ideas With Lifestyle Expert Alison Deyette
-
Texas Mother Shares Heartbreaking Post About 10-Year-Old Son’s Cancer Battle
-
Money Smart: Mother’s Day Giveaway 1 Skincare
-
Idaho Boy Injured, Pet Dog Dead After Being Sprayed by Cyanide Explosive Planted by U.S. Department of Agriculture
-
-
Chicago Girl, 6, Gives Up Her Birthday Party to Feed the Homeless
-
Say Aloha To Your Chance To Win A Trip To Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa
-
Simple Skin Care by eb5: Live from the Oscars