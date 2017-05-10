The Ultimate Garage by the Glass Residential Group

Gayle Anderson was live in Irvine to see what is described as THE ULTIMATE GARAGE created by the Glass Residential Group, a company that designs and builds custom residential masterpieces noted for their luxuriously livable European style. As the third-generation head of Glass Residential Group, Rob Glass travels the globe – from Milan to Morocco, Paris to Provence, Chianti to the Cinque Terre – to draw design inspiration from the most beautiful estates in the world, and to bring back the breathtaking antiquities that give Glass projects a history, refinement and unique sense of place that cannot be duplicated. Every residence in the Glass collection is considered a unique work of art.

The Ultimate Garage

Glass Residential Group

(310) 276-3031

