2 Dog Doused With Acid, Viciously Attacked During Break-in at Oceanside Home

San Diego Animal Advocates is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons who brutally attacked two huskies in separate incidents in Oceanside, KTLA sister station KSWB reported Thursday.

Someone repeatedly abused the family’s two dogs by burning their skin with acid or a similar caustic liquid, gouging out one of their eyes and apparently trying to poison them, according to the San Diego-area television station.

The owners of the canines have reported four vandalism and animal-cruelty episodes taking place at their former home on Carino Way in Oceanside over the last several months, according to police.

“The victims have had their vehicle tires punctured three times, and their two Siberian huskies have suffered injuries twice,” Oceanside Police Department Lt. Valencia Saadat said.

During one of the break-ins, the dogs were doused with acid. One dog also had an eye gouged out, and acid was poured down the other one’s throat, according to Animal Advocates.

Both dogs suffered “significant” injuries, including a badly damaged eye that had to be surgically removed, the lieutenant said. They also may have ingested an as-yet-unidentified toxic substance, according to Saadat.

The owners said the huskies were burned by acid on their faces and bodies during a home invasion in late February and, two months earlier, were fed marijuana in an attempt to poison them, according to a GoFundMe page set up by the victims to help pay their veterinary bills

The dogs, named Cocayo and Estrella, recovered at a Humane Society facility and went home on May 6.

A message on the fundraising web page states that the family thinks “the monster responsible may be a neighbor who (wanted) them to move out.”

Following the latest home invasion and acts of animal cruelty, the victims moved away, Saadat said.

Anyone with information should contact Oceanside police at 760-435-4580. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling 760-435-4730.