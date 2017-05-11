69-Year-Old Woman Robbed During Staged Car Accident in Seal Beach: Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are looking for two men who allegedly bumped into the back of a woman's car, and robbed her when she got out to exchange insurance information in an accident that police say was a staged robbery.

The incident began Tuesday at about 8:45 p.m. when a 69-year-old woman was driving in the parking lot of the Imperial Spa in Garden Grove and a gray Jaguar bumped her car from behind. After the accident the two men got out of the car and approached the woman, but would not give her their insurance information.

Police said the woman did not have all of her insurance information so she agreed to let the suspects follow her to her home, but on the way she changed her mind and instead pulled into the Ayres Hotel in Seal Beach.

Police said while talking to one of the men at the hotel, the other man grabbed her. The woman ran into the hotel lobby leaving her car behind and upon returning said her purse had been stolen.

"It does appear that it was a staged accident that it was not a serious accident and given the circumstances afterward I think its fair to make that inference," Sgt. Michael Henderson, of the Seal Beach Police Department, told KTLA. "

The two men fled in the Jaguar.

The first suspect was described as black man in his mid-20s, standing six feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a black man in his mid-20s, standing six feet tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He was wearing a short-sleeve white shirt with an unknown logo and blue jeans.

The suspect's car was described as a possibly older, gray, Jaguar 4-door sedan with a non-functioning right rear brake light.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Seal Beach Police Department Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100, ext. 1109.