Pursuit Driver Flees Into South Gate Movie Theater Following High-Speed Chase

A pursuit driver fled on foot into a movie theater after evading authorities in a high-speed chase on freeways and surface streets throughout the East Los Angeles area on Thursday.

The driver was earlier on the westbound 60 Freeway just east of the 605 Freeway in the Whittier area, with California Highway Patrol in pursuit. The vehicle then got onto the 5 Freeway before exiting onto surface streets, aerial video showed.

CHP officials terminated the pursuit once the vehicle left the freeway and headed into East Los Angeles, as it was no longer their jurisdiction.

The vehicle was weaving through Thursday evening traffic in various cities, including Commerce and Bell, as Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were making their way toward the scene.

The driver pulled into a shopping complex at the corner of Firestone Boulevard and Garfield Avenue in South Gate around 7:45 p.m. and parked the car, fleeing on foot into the Edwards South Gate 20 movie theater.

Patrons were seen leaving the theater en masse just before 8 p.m. as officials were attempting to clear bystanders from the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

