Cal State Fullerton Police Issue Crime Alert After Suspicious Man Made Sexual, Threatening Comments to Female Student

Police officers at Cal State Fullerton are on high alert after a female student reported a man following her and making sexual and threatening comments to her as she walked through campus, officials reported.

University police officers responded to a suspicious person call about 4:10 p.m. Wednesday near the University Hall building on the CSUF main campus, CSUF police said in a released statement. Police said the man was walking his bike near the Humanities Quad when he started to follow the woman and make sexual comments to her.

“You are my beautiful angel, if I can’t have you I’ll have to kill you,” the man allegedly said to the woman.

The woman alerted nearby employees who called CSUF police.

The man left the area on a black bike. Officers canvassed the area but did not find the man.

He was described as possibly Hispanic, with a light complexion, shaved head, about 6 feet tall, between the ages of 30 and 40.

The man was wearing blue Dickey pants and a possibly a blue windbreaker, but police said he changed into a red Pendleton style shirt.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Sergeant Launi at 657-278-2903.