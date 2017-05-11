Ex-Northern California Narcotics Deputy Convicted of Smuggling 220 Pounds of Marijuana

A former Yuba County sheriff’s narcotics investigator was convicted this week of smuggling 220 pounds of California-grade marijuana as part of a cross-country drug ring, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Jurors in Harrisburg, Penn., delivered the guilty verdict Wednesday in the two-day drug trafficking and money laundering trial of Christopher Mark Heath, who was working with the Sheriff’s Office when he was arrested in 2015, according to the attorney’s office. He has since resigned.

Federal authorities accused Heath and his co-conspirators of participating in a scheme that allowed hundreds of pounds of marijuana to be shipped from California to Florida and Pennsylvania.

Heath and his co-conspirators started growing marijuana on a property in Oroville in September 2014, according to U.S. District Court documents. From there, they manufactured the marijuana and worked with their connections at a U.S. Postal Service office in Oroville to ship the cannabis across the country without any law enforcement interference, according to court documents.

