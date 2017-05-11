Fontana Man Fatally Shot in Head Inside Car in Rialto; 2 Sought by Police

A 22-year-old Fontana man died after being shot in the head in a vehicle inside a gated affordable housing community in Rialto on Thursday, and police are searching for two people in connection with the killing.

The victim has been identified as Jonathan Christopher Benitez, Rialto Police Department Sgt. Robert Muir said.

Officers were called to the 300 block of West Winchester Avenue for reports of a shooting victim just before 5 a.m., according to a police news release.

They found a man with a gunshot wound to the head in the driver’s seat of a car. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators believe two black males shot the victim in the car and fled. The shooters’ age was not given, nor was any description other than gender and race.

Video from the scene showed a 2013 white Ford sedan parked on the side of the road near an apartment that was blocked off with yellow police caution tape.

The shooting occurred in the Citrus Grove affordable housing development, which has controlled access via a gate, video showed. The 152-unit development opened in 2008 in an effort to transform a crime-ridden neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ralph Ballew at 909-820-8055 or RBallew@rialtopd.com.