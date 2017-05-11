Homicide Detectives Seek to ID Gunman Who Killed Monrovia Teen, Wounded Boy

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday is preparing to release a composite drawing of the man suspected of killing an 18-year-old and wounding a boy in a double shooting last month in Monrovia as they seek help to identify a suspect.

The two victims and a female juvenile were in the garage of a home in the 100 block of West Cypress Street around 11:30 p.m. on April 22 when the shooter approached the door and opened fire on the trio, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Oscar Garcia, 18, and the male juvenile were both struck in the torso. The female was not hit by the gunfire.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second gunshot victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and treated.

Garcia, the fifth in a family of six children, was visiting a friend at the time he was fatally shot, according to a GoFundMe page set up to help his mother and family.

He was a senior at Canyon Oaks High School in Monrovia, where he played soccer.

“Oscar was a vivacious, friendly, caring, and charismatic young man. We could always count on Oscar to be a respectful gentleman and offer a helping hand. Coming from a big family, Oscar was generous and always put others before himself,” the page read. “As a best friend to his siblings, he knew how to lighten the mood with a joke when things were tense.”

At a news conference set for 2 p.m. Thursday, sheriff’s officials will release a composite sketch of the suspected shooter as they ask for the public’s help in identifying him. A detailed description of the gunman has yet to be released.

Garcia’s mother is also expected to speak.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.