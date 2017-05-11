Livermore In-N-Out Temporarily Closes After Customers Complain of Flu-Like Symptoms

The Livermore In-N-Out Burger has been temporarily closed in response to a group of customers who complained of flu-like symptoms after they ate at the restaurant over the weekend.

“We were recently contacted by nine customers that complained of flu-like symptoms after dining at our Livermore location. In an abundance of caution, we voluntarily closed the store, undertook an investigation and notified the local health department in accordance with our safety protocols,” In-N-Out Burger Vice President of Operations Denny Warnick said in a statement to KRON.

The restaurant was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected following the closure Tuesday evening, the television station reported.

“In-N-Out voluntarily closed in order to assist with the investigation after receiving a complaint of acute gastroenteritis among members of a college softball team that ate there on May 5, 2017, in the afternoon,” the Alameda County Department of Environmental Health said in a statement to KRON.

Investigators suspect norovirus as a possible cause but that has not been confirmed, an official told the television station.

The restaurant planned to re-open once the health department completes their assessment, Warnick stated.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause for our customers. However, at In-N-Out Burger, the health and well-being of our customers and our Associates is a top priority,” the statement from Warnick read.

Livermore is about 30 miles northeast of San Jose.