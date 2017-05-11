Mother’s Day Fashions With George Brescia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Style expert and author of “Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life Because You Can’t Go Naked George Brescia joined us live with fabulous Mother’s Day looks and the code word to win for a $500 gift card to Nicole Miller. For more information on George Brescia, go to his website. You can meet George and get some style advice from him at the Shop for Cause Event at the Nicole Miller Store on Sunset Friday, May 12 from 10a-6p. This event is in support of Carrie Ann Inaba’s The Animal Project Foundation. You can shop Nicole Miller’s latest collection and 10% of all purchases will be donated to the Animal Project Foundation. Finally, if you bring a new or gently used item of clothing for donation, you’ll receive a $50 credit to a future purchase at Nicole Miller.