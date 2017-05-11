Suspected Child Molester Sought by Modesto Police Killed in Arizona Crash, Authorities Say

A suspected child molester sought by police in Modesto was killed when his truck crashed as he fled police in Arizona Wednesday night, according to the Kingman Police Department.

About 9:30 p.m., Modesto authorities contacted Kingman police to inform them that Kevin Marcus Robertson — who was wanted on a felony warrant — was in the area. Robertson, 37, was believed to be despondent, suicidal and armed with a handgun, police said.

Around the same time, an officer located the suspect in a parking lot in the 1900 block of East Andy Devine Avenue.

Upon being contacted by police, Robertson allegedly refused their commands and fled in his truck. As he drove away from officers, his vehicle reached speeds of more than 95 mph, according to police.

A short time later, around 9:50 p.m., Robertson’s vehicle slammed into a sign post in the 100 block of East Andy Devine. He died in the crash.

It was not immediately known whether he intentionally crashed the vehicle, according to Kingman police. The Arizona Department of Public Safety has been asked to investigate.

Robertson faced child molestation charges, the Modesto Police Department said Tuesday, as they asked the public’s help to locate him. The victim was a child under the age of 10 and lived with the suspect.

No additional information was immediately released.