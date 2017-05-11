Trump, Putin to Meet in July, Russian State Media Says

US President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July as part of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Russian state media said Thursday.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made the announcement after meeting with Trump in Washington Wednesday, according to Tass.

If confirmed, it would be the two men’s first meeting since Trump took power in January. The White House has yet to confirm.

The announcement came as Trump’s campaign was being investigated by US authorities for possible connections with Russia.

On Tuesday night, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in what sources told CNN was partly a direct response to the investigation.

Putin and Trump already had discussed a July meeting during a phone call in the past week.

The Kremlin website said Putin and Trump were “in favor of organizing a personal meeting in connection with a meeting of the G20 summit.”

Relations between US and Russian leaders had been noticeably deteriorating in recent years. Under former US President Barack Obama, a Kremlin spokesman said nearly all levels of dialogue had been “frozen.”