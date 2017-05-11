Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in downtown Los Angeles with a preview of WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING championship fights happening Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at the Belasco Theater, 1050 Hill Street Los Angeles, CA 90015.

LA Lakers President Jeanie Buss and WOW Founder David McLane present crowd favorites like champions Jungle Grrrl and Santana Garrett, tag teams Caged Heat and Vengeful Vixens, newcomers Tawana, The Dagger and Enjay Rima and many more.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com.