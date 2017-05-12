× 1 Ejected From Car in Rancho Cucamonga Crash

A person was ejected from a car after a crash in Rancho Cucamonga near the westbound 210 Freeway Friday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred around 10 p.m. on West Archibald Avenue and fire officials arrived on the scene shortly afterwards.

Video from Sky5 showed a heavily damaged silver four-door vehicle on its wheels on the side of the freeway.

Authorities have not yet confirmed any fatalities or injuries.