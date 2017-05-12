× 6 People Arrested, 14,500 Oxycodone Pills, 2,000 MDMA Pills and $65,000 Seized in Fullerton Drug Raid

Fullerton police arrested six people and seized over 14,500 Oxycodone pills, 2,000 MDMA pills, .7 pounds of mushrooms, 1.5 pounds of cocaine, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 85 Xanax pills, a loaded handgun and over $65,000 in cash from two homes during a drug raid, authorities announced on Friday.

Narcotics detectives began surveilling a home in the 200 block of West Santa Fe Avenue in Fullerton after receiving an anonymous tip about possible drug activity, police said.

Officers served search warrants for the home and another residence in the 200 block of Orangefair Avenue on Thursday and discovered a large amount of pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun, a ballistic vest and the $65,000.

“To be able to take that amount of drugs off the streets, that’s just one more family that may not have a devastating after effect because of these drugs,” said Sgt. Jon Radus with the Fullerton Police Department.

Andrew Zea, 29, David Garcia, 27, Denis Prado, 24, Mickey Shulte, 34, German Ortega, 26, and Jocelyn Garcia, 25, were all arrested in connection with the drug raid, according to the police. “I think the significance is that this came in through an anonymous tip,” said Radus. “It’s important to note that when we do receive anonymous tips we fully vet them, especially considering it was a sizeable seizure.” Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Fullerton Police Department at (714) 738-6740.