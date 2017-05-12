84-Year-Old Woman in ICU After West L.A. Hit-and-Run Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman is in intensive care after being injured while walking to the grocery store in a West Los Angeles hit-and-run crash earlier this week, Los Angeles Police Department said Friday.

The incident was reported about 9:10 p.m. Tuesday outside of a Whole Foods Market in the 11600 block of National Boulevard.

The victim, Francesca Cacciapuoti, was struck by a black compact car that was last seen driving north on Barrington Avenue toward the 10 Freeway, Los Angeles Police Department officials said.

Francesca Cacciapuoti son, Enrico Cacciapuoti, told KTLA his mother was taking her daily trip to the grocery store when she was struck.

"They just ran her over and didn't stop; complete disregard for human life," said Enrico. "It's a daily walk she would make almost everyday for the past five years."

Francesca Cacciapuoti suffered a shattered hip, femur and elbow, multiple broken ribs and multiple contusions, according to family. She also has a brain injury described as a hemorrhage.

Enrico Cacciapuoti told KTLA that watching his mother suffer in the hospital has been very difficult for the family.

"They hit her and she probably went up in the air or was even dragged," said Enrico. "She has dislocations, all types of breaks, so it's not easy."

Francesca Cacciapuoti remains in the ICU, but is in stable condition.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this story.