About the Podcast: “Spoken Dreams”

Welcome to “Spoken Dreams,” with new episodes released every Monday.

In this podcast, KTLA producer Bobby Gonzalez presents stories told by people who have committed themselves to fulfilling their dreams in L.A.’s entertainment industry.

Every year, thousands of people flock to Los Angeles with big ambitions. Actors, writers, musicians, models, filmmakers and more come seeking their big break, but that’s often easier said than done.

These are Hollywood stories as told by the people in the thick of it. They’ll share candid tales about their triumphs, struggles, and everything in between — all in pursuit of achieving their goals.

“Spoken Dreams” offers a different look at what it’s like to work to “break into the industry,” and how much people are willing to give to follow their passion.

