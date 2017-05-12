Burglary Suspect Attempts to Evade Police, Refuses to Leave Long Beach Rooftop

A burglary suspect who took to a rooftop to evade police in Long Beach is refusing to come down Friday morning.

Someone reported a suspicious man on the roof of an apartment building in the 400 block of Rose Avenue about 12:30 a.m., Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Marlene Arrona stated.

Arriving officers attempted to talk the man down from the roof but he refused, according to Arrona.

While on the roof, the man appeared to use a lighter to ignite a piece of paper, which he then extinguished.

Eventually, video showed the man had climbed onto a nearby pole as he continued to ignore officers requests to give up.

Residents were asked to evacuate the apartment building as a precaution, Arrona stated.

Fourth Street is closed between Walnut and Cherry avenues during the incident.