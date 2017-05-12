Hesperia Mother Sentenced to 25 Years to Life in Prison in Death of 2-Year-Old Son

A Hesperia mother was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son in 2014, San Bernardino County District Attorney’s officials said Friday.

On March 22, Jaimi Roberts was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and assault on a child causing the death of her child, Grant Dunn Jr.

During the trial, jurors watched a recorded statement from Roberts where she said she “dropped elbows” on the boys stomach. An autopsy determined that the blows ruptured the boy’s intestines and led to his death two days later.

Roberts claimed that she was “play-wrestling with her son and said Friday that the incident was an accident.

“For you to sit here and tell me this was an accident is outrageous,” Judge Eric M. Nakata said during the sentencing.

The prosecutor noted that Roberts did not obtain medical care for the boy after the injury, even though he was vomiting, having difficulty standing and his legs turned cold.

Nakata also quoted a probation report that the “crime involved great bodily harm and/or other acts disclosing a high degree of cruelty, viciousness and callousness in that the victim suffered for an extended period of time after the defendant struck him, and made a conscious decision to avoid medical attention for him until after he lost consciousness.”

