Honey Oil Operation Suspected in Costa Mesa Fire That Left Resident Injured

Investigators Friday said they found what appeared to be a honey oil lab and marijuana at a Costa Mesa residence where a fire broke out the night before.

Firefighters responded to the 2200 block of Avalon Street, where they found an outdoor shed engulfed in flames, about 9 p.m., Costa Mesa Fire Department Battalion Chief Tim Vasin said.

“Very lucky that nothing else went wrong and we were able to extinguish the fire before it extended into the house,” Vasin said.

One resident suffered burns in the fire and was taken to a local hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation but Vasin said they were looking into the possibility it was started by a possible honey oil operation.

An extensive marijuana cultivation was found on the property as well, Vasin said.

Honey oil operations are extremely dangerous and volatile due to the explosive chemicals and cooking operations involved, Vasin said.