Judgment Day for Convicted Ex-L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca

The corruption scandal that has roiled the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for several years will mark what could be its closing act Friday when a judge is scheduled to sentence former Sheriff Lee Baca.

Over five years, federal prosecutors meticulously worked their way up the department’s ranks, charging lower-level figures and members of Baca’s command staff before bringing charges against the sheriff himself.

How much time, if any, Baca will receive behind bars remains an open question.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.