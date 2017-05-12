× 5 Teens Reported Missing in Van Nuys at One Point Were Likely Truant From School, LAPD Says

Los Angeles police say five teens who were originally thought to have walked away from school late Friday morning, spurring a search of the area, are likely truancies and no longer considered missing.

Officers responded to the 15300 block of Saticoy Street in Van Nuys shortly after 11 a.m. to a missing persons report and learned the juveniles had walked off the campus, police said.

An active search was underway around 12:15 p.m. in the area for the five teens — three girls, two boys between the ages of 13 and 17, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im, who described them as students with special needs.

But about 30 minutes later, LAPD Officer Drake Madison told KTLA the teens weren’t considered missing anymore, and were likely truant. He added they might not have special needs.

The name of the school was not provided.